ISTANBUL, March 5 President Tayyip Erdogan said
on Sunday German actions in stopping political meetings of
resident Turks that were due to be addressed by Turkish
officials "were no different to those of the Nazi period".
German authorities withdrew permission for two meetings in
German cities last week that were part of a government campaign
to win the 1.5 million-strong Turkish community's support for
sweeping new powers for Erdogan going to referendum in April.
"Germany, you have no relation whatsoever to democracy and
you should know that your current actions are no different to
those of Nazi period. When we say that, they get disturbed. Why
are you disturbed?" he said at a rally in Istanbul.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; writing by Ralph Boulton; editing
by Louise Heavens)