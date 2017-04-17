* France echoes Germany in saying vote shows divisions
* Austria again calls for halt to EU accession talks
(Adds reaction from France and Austria)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, April 17 Germany said on Monday the
close result in Turkey's referendum on expanding Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan's powers was a big responsibility for
him to bear and showed how divided Turkish society was.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Sigmar
Gabriel also said Turkish authorities needed to address concerns
about the content and procedure of Sunday's referendum raised by
a panel of European legal experts.
Erdogan declared a narrow victory in the vote, which marked
the biggest overhaul of modern Turkish politics. Opponents said
it was marred by irregularities and they would challenge the
result.
Merkel and Gabriel, whose country has about 3 million
residents of Turkish background, said they noted the preliminary
result showing a victory for the "Yes" camp. Official results
are expected within 12 days.
"The German government ... respects the right of Turkish
citizens to decide on their own constitutional order," they said
in a statement.
"The tight referendum result shows how deeply divided
Turkish society is and that means a big responsibility for the
Turkish leadership and for President Erdogan personally."
They expected Ankara to have a "respectful dialogue" with
all parts of Turkish society and its political spectrum after a
tough campaign.
German integration commissioner Aydan Ozoguz warned against
criticising Turks living in Germany across the board over how
they voted, telling regional newspaper Saarbruecker Zeitung that
only around 14 percent of all German Turks living in Germany had
voted "Yes" and added that most migrants had not voted.
German integration commissioner Aydan Ozoguz warned against
criticising Turks living in Germany over how they voted, telling
regional newspaper Saarbruecker Zeitung that only around 14
percent of all German Turks living in Germany had voted "yes"
and added that most migrants had not voted.
EU TALKS
Germany's comments were echoed in France, where President
Francois Hollande said: "It's up to the Turks and them alone to
decide on how they organise their political institutions, but
the published results show that Turkish society is divided about
the planned deep reforms."
On Sunday, the European Commission said Turkey should seek a
broad national consensus on constitutional amendments, given the
narrow "Yes" majority and the extent of their impact.
In March, the Venice Commission, a panel of legal experts at
the Council of Europe, said the proposed changes to the
constitution on which Turks voted, namely boosting Erdogan's
power, represented a "dangerous step backwards" for democracy.
Merkel and Gabriel pointed to the Commission's reservations
and said that, as a member of the Council of Europe and the OSCE
security and human rights watchdog and an EU accession
candidate, Turkey should quickly address those concerns.
"Political discussions about that need to take place as
quickly as possible, both at the bilateral level and between the
European institutions and Turkey," Merkel and Gabriel said.
In a separate statement, France's Foreign Ministry called on
the Turkish government to respect the European Convention on
Human Rights and its ban on the death penalty.
Erdogan told supporters on Sunday that Turkey could hold
another referendum on reinstating the death penalty. Such a move
would spell the end of Turkey's accession talks with the
European Union.
Austria, which has repeatedly called for halting membership
talks, called once more for them to stop.
"We can't just go back to the daily routine after the Turkey
referendum. We finally need some honesty in the relationship
between the EU and Turkey," said Foreign Minister Sebastian
Kurz, adding the bloc should instead work on a "partnership
agreement".
During the campaign, Erdogan repeatedly attacked European
countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, accusing them
of "Nazi-like" tactics for banning his ministers from speaking
to rallies of Turkish voters abroad.
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek told Reuters on
Monday he expected the "noise" between Ankara and Europe should
die down after the European elections cycle. The French vote for
a new president begins next Sunday. Germany votes in September.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Maria Sheahan, Silke Koltrowitz,
Leigh Thomas; Editing by John Stonestreet and Alison Williams)