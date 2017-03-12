BERLIN, March 12 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday it was difficult to continue
working with Turkey on economic aid because of the row over
Turkish ministers campaigning in EU countries and the arrest of
a German-Turkish journalist in Turkey.
"In these circumstances it is of course extremely difficult
to continue working on that," he told Germany's ZDF public
broadcaster. "We don't want to escalate it, everyone in the
German government is agreed, we only want Turkey to return to
reason."
