By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, April 13
LONDON, April 13 High yields and a benign global
backdrop are keeping many investors engaged with Turkish bonds
and stocks ahead of a crucial referendum, but the outlook is
glum for this once favoured emerging economy.
Sunday's referendum will ask Turks if they want an executive
presidency, which would grant President Tayyip Erdogan
wide-ranging powers and bring about one of the biggest changes
in its system of governance since the modern republic was
founded almost a century ago.
Many investors are nervous about the hotly contested vote
which polls indicate may be too close to call. But they are more
concerned about Turkey's economic outlook, dimmed by stalled
reforms and armed conflicts along its southern borders.
Most are also sceptical about the government's view that a
yes vote in the referendum will give Ankara a freer rein to
implement reform
But they are reluctant to throw the towel in just yet.
Paul Greer, senior emerging market debt trader at Fidelity
International in London, is one of those with a tactical
overweight on Turkey, arguing that Turkish securities already
implement many of the risks in their price.
The lira is one of the few emerging currencies to have
weakened against the dollar this year:
Greer said a yes vote would spark at least a brief rally.
"I don't think the market is heavily positioned in Turkish
assets at the moment, which will be reflected in the market
reaction," he said, adding that chances of a new election being
called would rekindle uncertainty once the referendum is past.
"Then the market will start to refocus on Turkey's
challenged fundamentals."
MAJOR DESTINATION
Turkey's sizeable bond market has long made it a major
destination for emerging debt investors, while its well-managed
companies and buoyant consumer demand lured equity funds. But
asset allocation data is indicative of growing jitters in the
run-up to the vote.
According to fund tracker EPFR, emerging debt funds had
added exposure to Turkey by 0.2 percent since November, but were
still underweight on aggregate.
JPMorgan's monthly client survey too showed investors
underweight Turkish local debt in March. Foreigners held 16.7
percent of the market versus 17.7 percent a year ago and around
10 percentage points down from early-2013.
One such fund is Ashmore which has been bearish Turkey for a
couple of years, though Jan Dehn, its head of research, says the
asset manager continues to trade the debt "actively".
"Erdogan will win the referendum and markets will like that
because otherwise there is massive uncertainty," Dehn said. "But
the way we approach Turkey is from an underweight position."
Equity investors were overweight Turkey as of February,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. This may be down to
the boost exporters will receive from lira weakness, and share
valuations, which according to BAML, are 20 percent cheaper than
historical averages.
But the overall overweight position is smaller than it was
before a failed coup last July, BAML added.
SHORT-TERM PLAY
Keeping foreign investors sweet is crucial to plug Turkey's
wide current account deficit which amounts to roughly $30
billion a year and is one of the largest in emerging markets
Currently a quarter of that gap is filled by long-term
bricks-and-mortar foreign direct investment, according to UBS
estimates, compared to 80 percent a decade back.
One powerful catalyst that spurred reform and attracted
investment in past years was the prospect that Turkey could some
day join the European Union.
But relations have worsened and rhetoric terse since a
crackdown following the failed coup last July. Erdogan has also
mooted a referendum on the death penalty, which could
effectively end Ankara's membership bid.
Second, any post-referendum relief rally may be short lived
as concerns resurface about the greater rein Erdogan will have
over institutions such as the judiciary, media and central bank.
But Aaron Grehan, Aviva Investors' deputy head of emerging
market debt, says what happens to the dollar, Treasury yields
and U.S. monetary policy will determine whether post-referendum
Turkey continues to enjoy investor attention.
Yet these positions are likely to be tactical and short-term
rather than conviction-based.
"There is no clear catalyst for positive economic
development, so you have to make the distinction between an
investment and a trade rationale," Grehan added.
