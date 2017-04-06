AMSTERDAM, April 6 As many as 100 Dutch citizens
of Turkish descent are being prevented from leaving Turkey,
Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday, citing
sources familiar with the situation.
NOS said those affected, many of whom had been to Turkey on
holiday or to see their families, had all been publicly critical
of President Tayyip Erdogan, whose government has cracked down
on opposition activity since last year's attempted coup.
It was not clear if the people affected had both Turkish and
Dutch citizenship. The Dutch foreign ministry was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Louise Ireland)