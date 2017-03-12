SCHEVENINGEN, Netherlands, March 12 Dutch Prime
Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday "inflammatory remarks" by
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who compared the Dutch to the
Nazis, would not help de-escalate a diplomatic row between the
two countries.
Rutte said that while the Netherlands did not seek
confrontation with Ankara, it would have to weigh further
options if Turkey did not stop making such comments.
"It is now in the interest of leadership and in the interest
of working together to try to de-escalate, but of course the
Turks then have to help and what they are saying today is not
helping," Rutte told journalists.
