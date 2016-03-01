(Recasts, adds comment from officials)
By Can Sezer
ISTANBUL, March 1 A protest by workers over job
cuts disrupted production at a Turkish plant owned by the local
unit of French automaker Renault on Tuesday, company
and union officials told Reuters.
Workers protested after some of their colleagues were fired
at the Oyak Renault plant in the northwestern city of Bursa,
officials said. CNN Turk showed footage of police trying to
break up the protests and said pepper spray was being used on
the protesters.
"Production at the plant was stopped from Sunday until 8:00
a.m. (0600 GMT) today due to a technical issue. The plant is
partially working today, with some operators protesting layoffs
due to disciplinary penalties," a spokesman for Oyak Renault
said.
The company is a joint venture between Renault and the
Turkish army pension fund.
Ozkan Atar, general secretary of the labour union at the
plant, said the protest started after 10 union members were
fired on Monday. Police have detained 15 protesting workers,
Atar said.
A week-long protest over wages and working conditions at
Oyak Renault last year hampered production for a week. That
protest spread to other plants, including the local operations
of Ford and Fiat Chrysler.
Bursa, where the factories are located, is home to much of
Turkey's auto industry.
(Additional reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; writing by David
Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)