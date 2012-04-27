ISTANBUL, April 27 Turkey's Central Bank said that from Friday April 27 to May 10 it would provide at least 9 billion lira ($5.10 billion) one-week funding per day, up from aa previous 1 billion lira.

The central bank regularly announces the total funding it plans to provide in order to ease banks' liquidity management and help them anticipate their funding costs.

In announcing its quarterly inflation report on Thursday the bank maintained its inflation targets and stuck to its hawkish tone to tackle inflation.

