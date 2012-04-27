UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
ISTANBUL, April 27 Turkey's Central Bank said that from Friday April 27 to May 10 it would provide at least 9 billion lira ($5.10 billion) one-week funding per day, up from aa previous 1 billion lira.
The central bank regularly announces the total funding it plans to provide in order to ease banks' liquidity management and help them anticipate their funding costs.
In announcing its quarterly inflation report on Thursday the bank maintained its inflation targets and stuck to its hawkish tone to tackle inflation.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.