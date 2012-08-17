ISTANBUL Aug 17 Turkey's Central Bank said that from Friday until August 30 it would provide at least 6 billion lira ($3.3 billion) one-week funding per day, up from 4 billion lira in the previous period.

The central bank regularly announces the total funding it plans to provide in order to ease banks' liquidity management and help them anticipate their funding costs.

($1 = 1.7939 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)