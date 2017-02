ISTANBUL Aug 31 Turkey's Central Bank said that from Friday until Sept 13 it would provide at least 6 billion lira ($3.28 billion) one-week funding per day, unchanged from the level of funding in the previous two-week period.

The central bank regularly announces the total funding it plans to provide in order to ease banks' liquidity management and help them anticipate their funding costs. ($1 = 1.8267 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)