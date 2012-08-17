Nikkei rises as financials get boost from Yellen comment; Toshiba tumbles
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
ISTANBUL Aug 17 The Turkish Central Bank will hold a one-month repo auction on Friday maturing on Sept. 14 with a volume of 4.5 billion lira ($2.5 billion), bank data showed.
The bank also said it will hold a one-week repo auction with a volume of 7.5 billion lira, maturing on Aug. 24.
The one-month repo auction will be held by the standard auction method, according to which banks tell the central bank the amount they want and the interest rate they are ready to pay. ($1 = 1.7939 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
* Toshiba executives to meet creditor banks on Wednesday (Recasts and adds meeting with banks)
Feb 15 Australian shares rose to a one-month high on Wednesday, led by financials with Commonwealth Bank of Australia at the fore, while a string of strong half-year earnings lent further support.