ISTANBUL Aug 17 The Turkish Central Bank will hold a one-month repo auction on Friday maturing on Sept. 14 with a volume of 4.5 billion lira ($2.5 billion), bank data showed.

The bank also said it will hold a one-week repo auction with a volume of 7.5 billion lira, maturing on Aug. 24.

The one-month repo auction will be held by the standard auction method, according to which banks tell the central bank the amount they want and the interest rate they are ready to pay. ($1 = 1.7939 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)