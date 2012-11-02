ISTANBUL Nov 1 The Turkish Central Bank will hold a one-month repo auction on Friday maturing on Nov. 30 with a volume of 4 billion lira ($2.24 billion), bank data showed .

The bank also said it would hold a one-week repo auction with a volume of 6.5 billion lira, maturing on Nov. 9.

The one-month repo auction will be held by the standard auction method, according to which banks tell the central bank the amount they want and the interest rate they are ready to pay. ($1 = 1.7881 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)