BRIEF-Salisbury Bancorp reports Q4 EPS $0.55
* Tax equivalent net interest income for Q4 2016 decreased $15 thousand, or 0.19 pct, versus Q3 2016
ISTANBUL May 11 The Turkish Central Bank on Friday injected 5 billion lira ($2.8 billion) in a one-month repo auction at an average rate of 10.8 percent.
Bids totalled 16.65 billion lira, Central Bank data showed. The repo will mature on June 8. ($1 = 1.7856 Turkish liras) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)
* Tax equivalent net interest income for Q4 2016 decreased $15 thousand, or 0.19 pct, versus Q3 2016
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage: