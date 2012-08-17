ISTANBUL Aug 17 Turkey's Central Bank injected 4.5 billion lira ($2.5 billion) in a one-month repo auction on Friday. Total bids amounted to 13.2 billion lira for the repo, which will mature on Sept. 14, and the average simple rate was 6.48 percent.

The bank also injected 7.5 billion lira into the market in a one-week repo auction at a fixed simple rate of 5.75 percent. Total bids were 15.766 billion lira. The repo will mature on Aug. 24, central bank data showed.

($1 = 1.7939 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)