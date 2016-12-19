ANKARA Dec 19 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he had agreed in a telephone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin that their cooperation and solidarity in fighting terrorism should be even stronger after the killing of the Russian ambassador in Turkey.

Erdogan called the killing a clear provocation aimed at damaging relations between Turkey and Russia at a time of normalisation.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)