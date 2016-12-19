ANKARA Dec 19 The gunman who shot the Russian ambassador to Turkey in an attack at an art gallery on Monday was an off-duty police officer who worked in the Turkish capital, two security sources told Reuters.

Russia's foreign ministry earlier confirmed that the ambassador, Andrey Karlov, had died in the attack. Turkish state media earlier reported that the gunman had been "neutralised" following the attack. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)