ANKARA Dec 19 The gunman who killed the Russian ambassador to Turkey in an attack at an art gallery on Monday evening was a police officer who worked for the Ankara riot police, Turkey's interior minister said.

Suleyman Soylu told reporters that the assassination "has deeply" saddened the Turkish nation, saying it came at a time when Turkey and Russia had improved relations.

Soylu also said that three other people were wounded in the attack, none seriously, and that one had been released already. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)