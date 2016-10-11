ANKARA Oct 11 Turkey will work to start the
construction of the second pipeline on the TurkStream project if
there is sufficient demand from European markets, Turkish
Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.
Turkey and Russia signed a bilateral agreement on Monday to
build the TurkStream undersea gas pipeline, which will allow
Moscow to strengthen its position in the European gas market and
cut energy supplies via Ukraine.
The foreign minister also said that normalisation with
Russia following the downing of the Russian fighter jet was
continuing, and that visas would be lifted gradually.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu;
Editing by Ece Toksabay)