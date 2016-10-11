ANKARA Oct 11 Turkey will work to start the construction of the second pipeline on the TurkStream project if there is sufficient demand from European markets, Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Turkey and Russia signed a bilateral agreement on Monday to build the TurkStream undersea gas pipeline, which will allow Moscow to strengthen its position in the European gas market and cut energy supplies via Ukraine.

The foreign minister also said that normalisation with Russia following the downing of the Russian fighter jet was continuing, and that visas would be lifted gradually. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay)