ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he wanted to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after a Russian jet violated Turkey's airspace near the Syrian border.

Turkey's foreign ministry said a Russian SU-34 jet had entered Turkish airspace on Friday despite radar warnings.

In a similar incident in November, Turkey shot down a Russian warplane flying a sortie over Syria that it said had violated its airspace, triggering a diplomatic rupture in which Russia imposed economic sanctions.

