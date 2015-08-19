(Adds details, quote)
(Adds background)
By Gulsen Solaker
ANKARA Aug 19 The weakness in the Turkish lira
has added nearly $4 billion to Turkey's natural gas bill since
the beginning of the year, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on
Wednesday.
Turkey is reliant on imports for around 90 percent for its
energy needs, meaning the lira's 19 percent fall against the
dollar on political concerns has boosted what it pays for
energy.
So far this year, the cost has risen by around 11 billion
lira ($3.8 billion lira), Yildiz told reporters in Ankara. He
also said there had been an 8 percent drop in Russian gas sales
to Turkey in the last 5-6 months, without giving further
details.
Low Turkish electricity prices coupled by a move towards
renewable energy have seen a drop in the use of from relatively
expensive gas, pushing down demand.
Yildiz added he had sent a draft inter-governmental
agreement to Russia on the proposed Turkish Stream project, and
was awaiting a response.
The controversial plan would see a pipeline built via the
Black Sea, through Turkey and on to southern Europe, bypassing
Ukraine, but it has been beset with problems.
"It will not be us who delays the project," Yildiz said.
($1 = 2.8830 liras)
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by
Ece Toksabay and David Dolan)