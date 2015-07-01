By Orhan Coskun
ISTANBUL, July 1 Turkey and Russia's Gazprom
are likely to finalise a deal on natural gas prices by
mid-July, Turkish officials told Reuters, after Ankara warned
last week it could seek international arbitration if they failed
to agree.
Russia, which supplies more than half the gas consumed by
Turkey annually, has already agreed to cut prices by 10.25
percent, but Gazprom's additional demands regarding the Turkish
Stream natural gas project are delaying the final signature, a
Turkish energy official said.
Last week, Turkey said it had the right to take Gazprom to
international arbitration if there we no agreement by June 29.
Ankara already has a case at the court against Iran, its second
biggest supplier.
"Arbitration is a possibility for Turkey, but it looks like
the sides have softened a bit," one energy industry source
familiar with the talks said. "Both countries need each other.
It is expected that the issue will be resolved in one or two
weeks," he said.
A source at Gazprom said a final agreement had not been
reached but the talks were ongoing. He added that there was no
strict deadline for a deal.
An energy official said Gazprom sought to obtain Ankara's
permission to start working on the remaining three phases of
Turkish Stream project, which under Gazprom's plans will be
split into four pipelines with a total capacity of 63 billion
cubic meters a year.
Gazprom has repeatedly denied that the price talks were in
any way linked to the Turkish Stream.
Turkey has granted preliminary permission for offshore
research related to the planned pipeline.
"However permission to start work on lines two, three and
four are out of the question for now. We think it is appropriate
for Russia to negotiate these as a separate issue and under a
different heading," the official said.
During a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ankara
last December, Russia said it was scrapping the South Stream
pipeline project aimed at supplying gas to southern Europe
without crossing Ukraine, citing EU objections, and instead
named Turkey as its preferred partner for an alternative
pipeline, with a promise of hefty discounts.
Russia wants to begin construction of the first Turkish
Stream line immediately and initiate the first gas flows in
December 2016. The first line will only supply Turkey.
