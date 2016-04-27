ANKARA, April 27 Turkish construction firm
Cengiz is in talks about buying up to 49 percent of the $20
billion Akkuyu nuclear power plant being built by Russia's
Rosatom, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Russian-owned project, Turkey's first nuclear power
plant, has been complicated by the deterioration in ties between
the two countries after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane over
the Turkey-Syria border in November.
In December, Turkish energy officials said state-owned
Rosatom had stopped construction work on the project. President
Vladimir Putin subsequently said the decision on the future of
the plant would be purely commercial.
"Talks have been continuing for some time with Cengiz
Construction on the sale of up to 49 percent of Akkuyu," the
source told Reuters.
Cengiz last year won a tender to build some of the Akkuyu
plant's structures.
Rosatom declined to comment on the issue.
The sale of a 49 percent stake is a provision of the
inter-government agreement to build the plant signed by the two
countries in 2010. Talks on the sale have been held with other
investors previously and could be held again, the source said.
He said there was no timescale for the sale and there was no
foreign investor interest at the moment, adding that there was
no political dimension to the sale.
"The sale of the shares has nothing to do with the political
process between Turkey and Russia following the downing of the
plane," he said.
Keen to wean itself off an almost complete dependence on
imported energy, Turkey in 2013 commissioned Rosatom to build
four-1,200 megawatt (MW) reactors at Akkuyu, near Mersin on the
Mediterranean coast.
The Akkuyu plant is not scheduled to come on online before
2022 and has faced delays due to regulatory hurdles and Moscow's
financial woes.
In 2013, the Turkish government picked a Japanese-French
consortium to build a second nuclear plant at an estimated cost
of $22 billion.
