ISTANBUL, April 27 A Russian navy ship is sinking after it collided with a Togo-flagged vessel off the Turkish coast on Thursday, shipping agent GAC said.

It said the Russian ship "Liman" and the other vessel, which it identified as Youzarsif H, collided in fog and low visibility.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan)