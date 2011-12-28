MOSCOW Dec 28 Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz handed Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin permission to build the Gazprom-led South Stream pipeline through Turkey, a major boost to a project to secure Russian gas flows to southern Europe.

"I would like to thank the government of the Turkish republic for its decision to permit construction the South Stream pipeline in Turkey's economic zone," Putin said at a ceremony in Moscow on Wednesday.

Turkey and Russia also agreed to extend two existing gas contracts to 2021 and 2015. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)