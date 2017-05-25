MOSCOW May 25 Moscow may allow six Turkish companies to supply vegetables to Russia, RIA news agency cited the head of Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, Sergei Dankvert, as saying on Thursday.

Dankvert's statement follows checks of Turkish agricultural producers conducted by his agency between May 14 and 19. He said Rosselkhoznadzor had inspected 18 companies producing lettuce, zucchinis, pepper and Chinese lettuce.

Dankvert made no mention of resuming imports of tomatoes from Turkey. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)