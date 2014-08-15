RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
ISTANBUL Aug 15 Turkey's Sabanci Holding posted a 4.5 percent rise in second quarter net profit to 558.8 million lira ($257.24 million), it said in a filing on Friday.
The conglomerate's sales rose 29 percent on the year to 7.1 billion lira, its results posted on Istanbul stock exchange showed.
($1 = 2.1723 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)
