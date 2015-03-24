ISTANBUL, March 24 Turkey's Sabanci Holding cement business expects its sales to rise 10-15 percent this year after posting a 16 percent increase to 2.5 billion lira ($980 million) in 2014, the cement unit's chief executive said.

Sabanci's cement arm is also looking for acquisition opportunities and could borrow up to $1.5 billion to fund an acquisition, Hakan Gurdal told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday.

($1 = 2.5511 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)