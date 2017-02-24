ISTANBUL Feb 24 Turkey's Sabanci is targeting 4.5 billion lira ($1.26 billion) of investment this year, with a large portion of it to be dedicated to boosting production capacity, Sabanci Holding Chief Executive Zafer Kurtul said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference evaluating last year and this year, Kurtul said 1 billion of the planned investment was going to be spent on technology. ($1 = 3.5681 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)