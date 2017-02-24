Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
ISTANBUL Feb 24 Turkey's Sabanci is targeting 4.5 billion lira ($1.26 billion) of investment this year, with a large portion of it to be dedicated to boosting production capacity, Sabanci Holding Chief Executive Zafer Kurtul said on Friday.
Speaking at a press conference evaluating last year and this year, Kurtul said 1 billion of the planned investment was going to be spent on technology. ($1 = 3.5681 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
COLOMBO, June 16 Airbus is willing to change the terms of an order for four A350-900s from SriLankan Airlines to different planes, the struggling state-run carrier said on Friday.
MILAN, June 16 Yida International Investment group has presented an expression of interest to buy Esselunga, Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain, a lawyer representing the Chinese company said on Friday.