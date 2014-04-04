ISTANBUL, April 4 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci
Holding expects 15 percent sales growth and a double-digit rise
in return on equity in 2014, Chief Executive Zafer Kurtul said
on Friday.
Sabanci Holding, which controls many publicly
traded companies including Akbank, Cimsa
and Akcansa - will make investments worth between 3.8
billion lira ($1.8 billion) and 4 billion this year, in line
with last year's 3.8 billion, Kurtul told reporters.
Kurtul also said Sabanci wasn't happy with the price of its
shares trading on the Istanbul stock exchange, but didn't have
plans for a buyback.
($1 = 2.1327 Turkish Liras)
