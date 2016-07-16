ISTANBUL, July 16 Soldiers took control of Istanbul's main Ataturk airport on Saturday shortly after President Tayyip Erdogan landed there and condemned what he said was an attempted coup by a faction in the military.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said operations at the airport were back to normal and that flights would begin again at 06:00 am (0300 GMT). (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)