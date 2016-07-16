ISTANBUL, July 16 The airspace over Turkey's northwestern Marmara region has been closed to civilian flights until 1805 GMT, the state-run Anadolu Agency said on Saturday, citing information from aviation authorities.

The closure of the airspace, in a region near Turkey's borders with Greece and Bulgaria, comes after an attempted coup launched by a faction within Turkey's military. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; writing by David Dolan; editing by David Clarke)