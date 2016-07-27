ISTANBUL, July 27 The Turkish military said on
Wednesday that 8,651 soldiers took part in a failed attempt to
overthrow the government earlier this month, accounting for
about 1.5 percent of the army.
In a statement carried by Turkey's NTV television, the
military said the soldiers belonged to a "terrorist" network led
by Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric who has led a
religious movement for decades.
The armed forces said 35 planes, including 24 fighter jets
and 37 helicopters, were used in the coup attempt on July 15
when at least 246 people were killed and more than 2,000 were
injured. It said 37 tanks and 246 armoured vehicles were also
used in the coup attempt and added that it has the power to put
down any further threats.
(Reporting by Daren Butler and Akin Aytekin; Writing by Humeyra
Pamuk; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)