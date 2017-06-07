ANKARA, June 7 Turkish authorities detained 60
soldiers on Wednesday and issued detention orders for another
128 people in operations targeting the network of a Muslim
cleric the government blames for last year's failed coup, local
media reported.
Some 50,000 people have been arrested since the failed
putsch in July and around 150,000 sacked or suspended, including
soldiers, police, teachers and public servants, over alleged
links with the movement of U.S-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.
Authorities detained the soldiers in raids focused on the
central Turkish province of Konya and 32 other provinces, the
Hurriyet daily said.
Separately, the state-run Anadolu Agency said detention
orders had been issued for 128 people with ties to the
publishing company Kaynak Holding, which was linked to the Gulen
movement before authorities seized it.
Hundreds of firms like Kaynak, many of them smaller
provincial businesses, were seized by authorities in the
post-coup crackdown and are now run by government-appointed
administrators.
Of the 128 people being sought, Anadolu said 39 people had
been detained so far in an operation carried out in Istanbul and
seven other provinces.
There was no official comment on the detentions.
On Tuesday, authorities detained the local chair of Amnesty
International and 22 other lawyers in the Aegean coastal
province of Izmir for suspected links to Gulen's network, the
rights group said.
Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania
since 1999, has denied involvement in the coup and condemned it.
The scope of the purges, which have also seen more than 130
media outlets shut down and some 150 journalists jailed, has
unnerved rights groups and Turkey's Western allies, who fear
President Tayyip Erdogan is using the coup as a pretext to
muzzle dissent and purge opponents.
Turkish officials, however, say the crackdown is necessary
due to the gravity of the coup attempt which killed 240 people
on July 15.
