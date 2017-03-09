ANKARA, March 9 Turkish authorities on Thursday
ordered the detention of 84 people, including employees of
Turkey's defence contractor ASELSAN, in an investigation into
the network of the U.S.-based cleric blamed for a failed coup,
the state-run Anadolu news agency said.
Authorities issued the detention warrants in simultaneous
operations in 86 locations across four provinces, Anadolu
reported, adding that 43 of the suspects had so far been caught.
It said the suspects were being sought on charges of "leading or
being a member of an armed terrorist organisation".
Since the July coup attempt, Turkish authorities have
detained, dismissed or suspended some 120,000 people including
soldiers, police officers, teachers, judges and journalists, and
formally arrested nearly 40,000 people. Thousands have since
been restored to their posts.
Companies with ties to the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen,
whom President Tayyip Erdogan and the government accuse of
orchestrating the coup attempt, have also been targeted in the
crackdown. Hundreds of companies, for the most part smaller
provincial firms, have been seized.
The cleric, who has lived in self-imposed exile in
Pennsylvania since 1999, has denied the accusations against him
and condemned the coup.
Following reports of the operation, ASELSAN shares
initially fell as much as 5.24 percent. They had recovered to
around 0.7 percent down by 0830 GMT.
ASELSAN was not immediately available to comment.
In January, police detained the top legal advisor and a
former chief executive of Dogan Holding, one of Turkey's biggest
conglomerates.
The government has also appointed administrators to several
companies through executive decrees following the abortive
putsch.
Emergency rule declared after the coup attempt enables the
government to bypass parliament in enacting new laws through
decrees and to limit or suspend rights and freedoms when deemed
necessary.
