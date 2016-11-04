DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Nov 4 An explosion on Friday rocked a central district of Diyarbakir, the largest city in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast, hours after police detained 11 lawmakers from parliament's pro-Kurdish grouping.

The blast took place near a police station where lawmakers apprehended in Diyarbakir were taken, a security source said. Police overnight arrested the joint leaders of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), parliament's second-biggest opposition grouping, over a terrorism investigation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast in the Baglar district, but the explosion resounded through the city. People were wounded, and several ambulances were dispatched to the area.

The armed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) have waged a three-decade insurgency in Turkey's southeast. (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)