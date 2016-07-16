ISTANBUL, July 16 Bomb attacks on Turkey's parliament are continuing, a senior Turkish official said on Saturday, adding that rebel soldiers have been warned they will be shot down if they attempt to use more military aircraft.

The official also said there were more fatalities in Istanbul, in addition to the 42 killed in Ankara, in an attempted coup by a section of the military.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)