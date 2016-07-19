LONDON, July 19 Turkey should maintain its
democratic institutions and the rule of law in the wake of a
failed coup last week, British Foreign Office junior minister
Alan Duncan said on Tuesday.
Turkey has carried out a deep purge of the army, police and
judiciary after the abortive military uprising on Friday in
which at least 232 people were killed.
"We encourage Turkey to maintain its democratic institutions
and the rule of a law as a fundamental part of NATO's value
agenda," Duncan told parliament, adding that he would visit
Ankara on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Andy Bruce; editing by
Stephen Addison)