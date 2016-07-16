SOFIA, July 16 Turkey has reopened border crossings with neighbouring Bulgaria after closing them in the early hours of Saturday following a coup attempt, a Bulgarian border police spokeswoman said.

"Traffic both ways to and from Turkey for all types of vehicles was restored at around 11 am on Saturday (0800 GMT)," border police spokeswoman Lora Lubenova said.

All flights from Istanbul to Sofia for Saturday have been cancelled, according to the Sofia airport's website.

Bulgaria has bolstered patrols along its border with Turkey and Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has expressed hope that the situation will be resolved in a lawful and democratic way. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by David Clarke)