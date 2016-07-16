ANKARA, July 16 The death toll from an attempted coup by Turkish soldiers overnight has risen to 90, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday, with 1,154 people wounded.

A faction of the military attempted to overthrow the government late on Friday, using tanks and helicopters and blocking bridges and taking over some media outlets. (Reporting by Gulsen Sokaker; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)