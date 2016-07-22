GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump travel curbs weaken stocks, dollar vs yen
* U.S. stocks retreat as Trump orders spark concern over agenda
ANKARA, July 22 Turkey's central bank will start holding technical talks with investors and analysts, including regular meetings with overseas investors, it said on Friday, after days of financial market turmoil following a failed coup attempt.
Under its newly appointed governor, Murat Cetinkaya, the bank has said it is looking to improve communication with investors and the media. The announcement comes after Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek took to social media, television and news conferences on Thursday in an attempt to assuage investor concerns about Turkey's economy.
Following the failed coup, the lira currency is near a record low and stocks are on track for their worst weekly performance since the 2008 financial crisis. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* Mexican peso hits highest level of 2017 vs dollar (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
(New throughout, adds update on Dropbox revenue and analyst comment) By Heather Somerville SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A decade after its founding as a file-sharing business, Dropbox Inc is trying to become a new kind of company. On Monday, the highly valued digital storage firm unveiled two new products - file synch and content collaboration tools - as part of a years-long effort to build up its business offerings. The effort appears to have bolstered the company's botto