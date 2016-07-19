ISTANBUL, July 19 Turkey's central bank said on
Tuesday it would maintain tight monetary policy given inflation
expectations, after cutting interest rates for the fifth
straight month in line with President Tayyip Erdogan's call for
cheap credit.
The bank also said in a statement that it would take
measured steps toward policy simplification.
It cut the overnight lending rate, the highest of the
multiple rates it uses to set policy, by 25 basis points to 8.75
percent. It kept its benchmark one-week repo rate on hold.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Seda Sezer; Writing by
David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)