ISTANBUL May 24 Turkish authorities seized or
appointed an administrator to a total of 879 companies worth
40.3 billion lira ($11.32 billion) in assets in the eight months
since the failed coup last July, the state fund that runs the
firms said on Wednesday.
According to a quarterly report by Turkey's Savings and
Deposits Insurance Fund (TMSF), nearly 45,000 people were
working in the seized companies. It added that a total of 147
media companies were shut down within the same period.
Turkey has taken control of a bank, several media firms and
other enterprises as part of a crackdown on companies it
suspects of links to sympathisers of Fethullah Gulen, the
U.S.-based cleric the government blamed for the July 15 failed
putsch.
($1 = 3.5610 liras)
(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk;
Editing by Dominic Evans)