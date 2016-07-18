ISTANBUL, July 18 Former Turkish air force chief
Akin Ozturk has not confessed to playing a role in a failed
military coup that attempted to topple the government at the
weekend, two private broadcasters said on Monday, contradicting
a state media report.
Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said earlier on Monday
that Ozturk had confessed to helping to plot the coup. However,
Haberturk and NTV cited what they said was his testimony to
prosecutors, reporting that he denied playing a role.
"I am not someone who has planned or directed the coup
attempt that was carried out on July 15 and I don't know who
did," NTV cited him as saying in his testimony.
