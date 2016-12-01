ISTANBUL Dec 1 Turkey's Dogan Group confirmed on Thursday that an executive of its holding company was under investigation, and said it was clear that it could not have any links to what Ankara terms the "Gulenist Terror Organisation".

The group's statement, carried by its Dogan news agency, came after state media said the Dogan's Ankara representative had been detained in an investigation related to July's failed coup, which Ankara blames on U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)