BRIEF-Total Soft Bank signs contract worth 2.01 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.01 billion won contract with Wan Hai Lines Ltd to undertake construction work of CATOS - Planning & Operation Module in Taiwan
ISTANBUL, June 15 A Turkish court has released an executive of media conglomerate Dogan Holding, broadcaster CNN Turk reported, after nearly six months in jail in a probe linked to last July's failed coup.
Barbaros Muratoglu, Dogan Holding's Ankara executive, was arrested in December 2016 on accusations of "aiding a terror group", part of an investigation into the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for last year's abortive putsch.
On Thursday a court handed Muratoglu a two-year jail sentence but ruled for his release citing time already served, CNN Turk said.
Dogan Holding shares traded flat at 0.74 liras. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
* Says it will inject 65 million yuan capital into Beijing-based tech company
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.