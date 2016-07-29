(Repeats Thursday item)
* Purges raise concern about institutional weakening
* Moody's has Turkey on review for possible downgrade
* Junk status could see billions of dollars leave
* Brokerage, central bank hit by post-coup crackdown
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, July 28 A crackdown in Turkey after a
failed coup could further weaken its institutions and threaten
its investment grade status, investors fear, as dismissals and
detentions stretch from the judiciary into the private sector
and even the central bank.
Turkey has suspended, detained or put under investigation
more than 60,000 soldiers, judges, teachers, journalists and
others suspected of ties to the network of U.S.-based cleric
Fethullah Gulen, whom it blames for the July 15-16 coup attempt.
What began as a purge in the security services and judiciary
has spread to commercial firms and financial institutions.
The head of research at brokerage AK Investment had his
licence revoked on Tuesday over a report to investors analysing
the coup plot, while the chief of Turkey's biggest
petrochemicals firm Petkim was detained in connection
with the events, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.
Turkish Airlines, arguably the country's most
recognised brand, has fired 211 staff over alleged links to
Gulen's religious movement, while a source at the central bank
said purges of junior officials had also started there.
"It's certainly fair to say that foreign investors are
concerned about the extent to which the purges will impact
stability over the near to medium term, and what the impact on
business confidence and investment propensity will be," said
Manik Narain, a London-based strategist at UBS.
Turkish officials dismiss suggestions that the crackdown is
too heavy-handed, pointing out that never in Turkey's history
have its own warplanes been used to bomb parliament as they were
during the abortive coup, and that many of the more than 240
people killed were civilians.
But in investment banks and Western capitals, many fear the
purges are being used by President Tayyip Erdogan to tighten his
grip and erode the already fragile independence of institutions
including the courts and the media.
Moody's said on July 18 it was putting Turkey's credit
rating on review for a possible downgrade to junk status,
citing, among other things, the medium-term impact of the failed
coup on the country's policy-making institutions and on economic
growth.
Fitch has also said any downgrade decision will depend on
the extent to which the government's reaction deepens political
divisions and weakens institutional independence.
Standard & Poor's meanwhile cut its unsolicited rating
further into junk territory last week and changed its outlook to
negative, citing political concerns following the failed coup.
Turkey is rated at the lowest investment grade rung of
BBB-/Baa3 by Fitch and Moody's respectively, allowing its bonds
to be bought by more conservative funds that require a country
to be classed as investment grade by at least two agencies.
JP Morgan estimated in a recent report that investors could
dump around $10 billion worth of Turkish bonds alone if the
country's rating is cut to junk by one of the two agencies.
Government officials have been on a charm offensive to try
to ensure that does not happen: Turkey needs to attract more
than $200 billion annually to finance its current account
deficit and pay foreign debt.
Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek held two conference
calls to try to calm nervous investors on July 17 and 21,
telling them the failed coup would ultimately unite the nation,
ease political tensions, and lead to stronger institutions.
But he also said the government, while maintaining the rule
of law, would look into every institution including the treasury
and central bank, as it investigates Gulen's network.
"The main problem is the eradication of meritocracy and the
erosion of institutions... It will be crucial how and on which
criteria they replace the purged personnel," said Ugur Gurses, a
former central banker and columnist.
Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya declined to answer
questions on any purges at his institution at a news conference
on Tuesday, although he said a statement may be made in the
coming days.
CHECKS AND BALANCES
While Simsek, an ex-Wall Street banker who previously
oversaw economic management, may be a reassuring voice, there
are questions over his influence. His powers were reduced when
he was reappointed in a new cabinet in May and others in
government are sending less comforting signals for investors.
"Simsek clearly sees the risks ... but there are limits to
what he can do," Gurses said, drawing a distinction between him
and another deputy prime minister, Nurettin Canikli.
"While Simsek is trying to calm down markets, the steps
taken by institutions reporting to Canikli are not helping
Simsek at all," he said.
The Capital Markets Board (SPK), which reports to Canikli,
cancelled the licence of Mert Ulker, head of research at
brokerage AK Investment, over his report on the impact of the
coup, saying he had not "fulfilled his responsibilities".
Ulker will face charges under articles 299 and 301 of the
penal code covering insults to the president, the nation and
state institutions, the SPK said.
"This kind of action will inevitably bring self-censorship,
less criticism of policy, fewer checks and balances in the
system, and this might be seen as part of the institutional
weakening that the ratings agencies highlighted," said Timothy
Ash, a strategist at Nomura.
But he also noted Turkey's institutions were already weak,
something the credit agencies needed to weigh in the balance.
"It would be naive to think that Turkey's legal and judicial
system operated to anything close to Western standards pre-coup
... Has the coup and subsequent purge likely resulted in a
meaningful deterioration of the rule of law in Turkey? Actually
likely not, as the bar was set low anyway."
HIGH HOPES
Finance Minister Naci Agbal told Reuters on Thursday he had
held a positive meeting with Moody's and that the agency
"appreciates" the government's fiscal discipline. He described
S&P's downgrade as hasty and was hopeful neither Moody's or
Fitch would follow suit.
"I believe that the final evaluations by Moody's and Fitch
will be positive. There is a great deal of harmony between the
suggestions of Moody's and Fitch for the Turkish economy and our
government's targets," he said in an interview.
Simsek said on Wednesday he wanted steps to be taken to
prevent ratings agencies from making "erroneous decisions",
adding there was no reason for any downgrades. Cetinkaya said
the central bank did not expect any rating moves in August and
played down the possible impact of any cut.
"Ratings are not the only determinant of investment
decisions, we have seen that in the past," he told Tuesday's
news conference, which was also attended by economists.
Moody's will assess Turkey's rating on Aug. 5 and Fitch will
release its assessment outcome on Turkey on Aug. 19.
But a week is a long time in Turkish politics.
While raw economic data suggests Turkey does not deserve a
sub-investment grade rating, the government needs to persuade
the ratings agencies that it will uphold the rule of law and is
serious about forging ahead with promised economic reforms, said
Ozgur Altug, chief economist at Istanbul-based BGC Partners.
"Moody's seems to be more sensitive to political
developments than other agencies. Moody's has kept Turkey's
outlook at negative since April 2014, which is a very long
period for a rating agency," he said in a report.
"So there is a sizeable risk of a downgrade."
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and David Stamp)