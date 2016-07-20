ISTANBUL, July 20 Turkey's decision to ban
academics from travelling abroad is a temporary measure prompted
by the flight risk of alleged coup plotters in universities, a
government official said on Wednesday.
The official added that certain individuals at universities
were believed to be in contact with cells within the military,
without giving further details.
Turkey's High Board of Education has banned all academics
from travelling abroad, state-run broadcaster TRT reported
earlier, after a failed military coup over the weekend which has
triggered a wide-ranging purge of state institutions.
TRT also reported that Istanbul University had removed 95
academics from their posts.
