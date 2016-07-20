(Adds quotes, details)
By Gareth Jones and Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, July 20 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan on Wednesday announced a three-month state of emergency,
saying this would enable the authorities to take swift and
effective action against those responsible for last weekend's
failed military coup.
Erdogan, who has launched mass purges of state institutions
since the July 15 coup attempt by a faction within the military,
said the move was in line with Turkey's constitution and did not
violate the rule of law or basic freedoms of Turkish citizens.
"The aim of the declaration of the state of emergency is to
be able to take fast and effective steps against this threat
against democracy, the rule of law and rights and freedoms of
our citizens," Erdogan said.
The president accuses a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah
Gulen, of being behind the coup. Gulen, who has many followers
in Turkey and abroad, denies the charge.
Erdogan made his announcement in a live television broadcast
late on Wednesday evening in front of assembled government
ministers after a meeting of the National Security Council that
lasted nearly five hours.
The state of emergency, which comes into force after it is
published in Turkey's official gazette, will allow the president
and cabinet to bypass parliament in passing new laws and to
limit or suspend rights and freedoms as they deem necessary.
Erdogan said regional governors would receive increased
powers under the state of emergency, adding that the armed
forces would work in line with government orders.
"Europe does not have the right to criticize this decision,"
Erdogan added, apparently anticipating expressions of concern
from the European Union, which has become increasingly critical
of Turkey's rights record and has urged restraint as Ankara
purges its state institutions since the abortive coup.
Turkey is an EU candidate country, though it is not expected
to join for many years if ever.
(Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by James Dalgleish and Tom
Brown)