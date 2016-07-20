ISTANBUL, July 20 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan said on Wednesday only a minority of the armed forces
were involved in last Friday's failed military coup but he said
it was not clear exactly how many people had taken part.
"It is clear it was a minority (of the armed forces). The
terrorist organisation was trying to make the minority dominate
the majority," Erdogan told the Al Jazeera channel in an
interview translated into English.
Erdogan has accused U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen
of masterminding the failed coup. He regularly refers to Gulen
and his supporters in Turkey and abroad as a "terrorist
organisation".
