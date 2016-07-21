(Fixes typo in headline)
ISTANBUL, July 21 European Union foreign policy
chief Federica Mogherini and Enlargement Commissioner Johannes
Hahn on Thursday urged Turkey to respect the rule of law, rights
and freedoms after declaring a state of emergency following a
failed military coup.
The EU is "concerned" about developments after Turkey
imposed emergency rule earlier in the day and measures taken so
far in the fields of education, judiciary and media are
"unacceptable", Mogherini and Hahn said in a statement.
Tens of thousands of public-sector workers have been sacked,
suspended or detained as the government seeks to purge its
bureaucracy of suspects behind the attempted intervention on
July 15. Officials blame a religious movement for the plot.
Any temporary suspension of the European Convention of Human
Rights must follow the rules of derogation, they said without
elaborating, after a Turkish deputy prime minister said Turkey
would do so during emergency rule.
